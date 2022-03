🔊President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy:



We will win.

There will be new cities.

There will be new dreams.

There will be a new story.

There will be, there’s no doubt.

And those we've lost will be remembered.

And we will sing again, and we will celebrate anew. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Oll5ZCfuxd