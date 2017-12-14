moja polska zbrojna
Minister of National Defense

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is an unjustified attack on an independent country, and the greatest security crisis Europe has faced since the end of WWII. The events taking place in Ukraine deserve utmost condemnation as an unlawful and unprovoked act of aggression, which discloses the real objectives of the Kremlin’s imperial policy. Upon Vladimir Putin’s order, the Russian armed forces – violating all laws and international instruments, including those signed by Russia – attacked the territory of a neighboring country, an independent state which has a full right to defend its land and people.

Poland, as Ukraine’s neighbor and a responsible member of NATO and the EU, firmly opposes the activities undertaken by Russia and condemns Moscow’s armed intervention. Together with our Partners and Allies from around the world, we are actively participating in providing Ukraine with all possible help and assistance. We support Kyiv not only on the political, diplomatic and humanitarian level, but also by supplying military equipment.

As a NATO member state, our country is a part of the strongest and largest defensive alliance that has ever existed. For over 70 years, it has ensured stability and security to its members, and the current situation is no exception. At the same time, it must be emphasized that all actions and decisions concerning our common security are and will be taken collectively – today, NATO and the EU are united like never before.

Poland is safe. The Polish Armed Forces are guarding our country. We are monitoring and analyzing the situation in Ukraine on an ongoing basis, and we are prepared for various scenarios. As the minister of national defense, I am doing everything I can to strengthen the Polish Armed Forces. The current crisis situation proves that we need to adopt the Act on Homeland Defense as quickly as possible. It is an extensive and breakthrough document on the functioning of our armed forces. As a NATO member, we can count on our Allies, but we must demand mainly of ourselves and depend mainly on ourselves. The Polish Armed Forces must be fully capable and ready to protect their Homeland.

Mariusz Błaszczak

