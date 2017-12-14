We Act Quickly and Decisively

The events of the last few months have clearly proved that Poland and the allied Baltic States have become a target of a hybrid attack from Belarus, inspired and supported by the Kremlin. These hybrid activities aim to destabilize the internal situation in our country, cause social unrest and reduce our citizens’ feeling of security.

The first sentence of the oath sworn by every soldier of the Polish Armed Forces is as relevant as ever. The situation on the border with Belarus is, with the pandemic in the background, one of the most serious and demanding tests that our country and the Polish Armed Forces have to face.

REKLAMA

Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been acting quickly and decisively. The Polish Armed Forces, the Border Guard, the Police, have all joined together in a joint effort to defend and protect the Polish border. Every attempt to illegally cross the border is blocked and will be blocked, I can assure you of that. Already at the beginning of June, we undertook activities aimed at blocking illegal migration on the Polish-Belarusian border. On June 6, I issued a decision to build a temporary fence in order to prevent mass migration. If not for the barrier, the current situation on the border would be much more serious.

The ongoing crisis is an unusual experience for the Polish Armed Forces. Currently, over a dozen thousand operational forces’ soldiers are deployed along the border, actively protecting it. They are supporting the Border Guard, executing observational, patrolling and reconnaissance tasks. The Territorial Defense Forces play an important role on the border – TDF soldiers have always remained close to local communities and hence their knowledge and experience are particularly helpful, not only to the residents of local towns near the border, but also to the soldiers serving on the border for the first time.

The specific character of this service requires from soldiers constant readiness to act, so I have made it my priority to ensure that they are working in the best possible conditions, both when executing their tasks and when resting. Most of them have been accommodated at public utility buildings and guest houses. Troops staying at campsites live in accommodation trailers. Soldiers are well-fed, they have clothes and equipment adjusted to the conditions in which they carry out their tasks. I have also made sure everyone who serves in these unusual circumstances receives a decent salary and special benefits. We also remember about the soldiers’ families. Military help centers have been created at their home units to provide assistance and support to their loved ones.

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border is a real challenge for the international community – that is why the support we are getting from our allies is so important to us. The words of NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, about the North-Atlantic Alliance’s solidarity with Poland, are particularly significant. His statement is confirmed by the military engagement of soldiers from Great Britain and Estonia on our border. Moreover, I myself, as well as the government representatives, keep NATO informed about the changing security situation on an ongoing basis. Our NATO and EU partners and allies assess the stance and attitude of Poland and its services on the border with great respect and appreciation.

The security of Poland is our common good. Therefore, I observe with great concern the attempts to slander the name of Polish soldiers, undermine their competence and readiness to execute their tasks. Such actions and attitudes are most often inspired from external sources. Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity and warn against this propaganda operation planned by the Belarusian regime. I recommend prudence and common sense in assessing information and its sources. We must not let ourselves be provoked and give in to unnecessary emotions.

At this point, it is absolutely crucial for the soldiers to feel the support of Polish citizens and I encourage everyone to assume such an attitude. I have heard the soldiers say that any gestures of respect and kindness are much appreciated and increase their motivation to work. Although they are provided with everything they need, they truly cherish such signs of support. After all, they serve there so that we can sleep peacefully.

The soldiers constantly train and prepare to act in the event of crisis, conflict or war. Although the situation on the border is difficult, it is actually one of the scenarios for which the army is prepared. I assure you that our soldiers can perfectly cope with the tasks set for them. Looking out for the security of Polish people, protecting our Homeland with great determination, they put into practice the words of the oath they have sworn. I truly appreciate their dedication and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.