moja polska zbrojna
They Have Won Already

1539607020

The injured and wounded soldiers of the world meet at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018. For the first time, with the Polish Invictus Team.

Our country is represented by 15 injured veterans. Many of them were seriously wounded, some of them had their arms or legs amputated, others underwent spine operations, and most of them have an adjudicated high percentage of health impairment. They will compete in such disciplines as light athletics, archery, swimming, sitting volleyball, or cycling.

This international event is organized by the Invictus Games Foundation funded by Prince Harry, a member of the British Royal Family. The Games have had three editions on different continents (London, UK; Florida, USA; Toronto, Canada). This year, about 500 veterans from 18 countries will compete in Sydney. Former soldiers, who were injured while on duty, will fight for medals in 11 sport disciplines.

Polish injured veterans have been training for the Invictus Games during three training meetings in the Military Training and Conditional Center in Mrągowo, where they were trained by qualified couches of Polish Paralympians. They say that their participation in the Invictus Games is great honor and distinction. They promise they will do their best in the competition not to disappoint their fans. They also add that the Games are not about winning medals, but about sporting rivalry which helps injured veterans in their recovery.

Kpr. w st. spocz.
Marcin Chłopeniuk

Sierż. w st. spocz.
Mariusz Saczek

 St. szer. rez.
Jan Koczar

St. chor. sztab.
w st. spocz.
Tomasz Kloc

Kpr. 
Dariusz Liszka
         

Szer. rez.
Jarosław Kurowski

 St. kpr.
Tomasz Rożniatowski

Plut.
Włodzimierz Wysocki

Sierż.
Janusz Raczy

Sierż.
Andrzej Skrajny
         

St. szer.
Łukasz Wojciechowski

Kpr.
Jakub Tynka

Plut.
Krzysztof Polusik

 Kpr. 
Mariusz Mańczak

St. chor. sztab.
Marek Stosio

 

autor zdjęć: Michał Niwicz

