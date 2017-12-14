moja polska zbrojna
Od 25 maja 2018 r. obowiązuje w Polsce Rozporządzenie Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady (UE) 2016/679 z dnia 27 kwietnia 2016 r. w sprawie ochrony osób fizycznych w związku z przetwarzaniem danych osobowych i w sprawie swobodnego przepływu takich danych oraz uchylenia dyrektywy 95/46/WE (ogólne rozporządzenie o ochronie danych, zwane także RODO).

W związku z powyższym przygotowaliśmy dla Państwa informacje dotyczące przetwarzania przez Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy Państwa danych osobowych. Prosimy o zapoznanie się z nimi: Polityka przetwarzania danych.

Prosimy o zaakceptowanie warunków przetwarzania danych osobowych przez Wojskowych Instytut Wydawniczy – Akceptuję
Armia Poligon Sprzęt Misje Polityka Prawo Świat Społeczność Sport Historia Galerie Wideo

Private 1st Class (Res) Jan Koczar

1539605580

A A A

It was 1996. He was a sniper during the first rotation of IFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He served in the 16th Air Assault Battalion of the 6th Air Assault Brigade.

“Unfortunately, I had no luck that day. The explosion was on my duty”, he says. He lost his leg in the explosion of anti-personnel mine, and spent a year in hospital. Today, he uses prosthesis to walk.

At first, he was ashamed of his disability. He would cover his artificial leg with long, loose pants. He’s been feeling like that for years. “The breakthrough came in 2014, when I went to the seaside with my family. It was then that I had put short pants for the first time”, he recalls. He became a member of the Association of Soldiers Wounded and Injured in the Missions Abroad. Meeting other wounded in missions veterans and talking to them helped him to come back to normal. He felt he was not alone. Today, he thinks his artificial leg is nothing abnormal. “Presently, I have a prosthesis which allows me to move around very well, I can even run. The social reception of the injured soldiers has also changed: they used to be »military invalids«, and today they’re simply »veterans«. There’s a difference”, he emphasizes.

„If I had not become a soldier, I would have been a sportsman”, he says. Jan likes to talk about his passion. Such as, for example, his playing in the Amp Futbol Szombierki Bytom in the team of people with disabilities. In Poland, this is a niche sport discipline. The rules are practically the same as in regular football: there is one ball and two goals. In order to move freely and dynamically, the players must use specialist elbow crutches.

In the Amp Futbol Szombierki Bytom, he played with the Kuloodporni Bielsko-Biała team in 2017, and they won a brown medal in the Polish championship in this discipline. The medal was an award for all the effort, but equally important was the rivalry, breaking barriers, and the feeling of the fighting spirit. “Unfortunately, I had to withdraw, because this discipline is extremely exhausting in addition to fast running with my crutches, which is very bad for my healthy leg as it weighs it down too much”, says Jan.

His eye of a military sniper comes in useful today, because Jan trains archery. He does not think it an easy activity. His 13-year-old daughter, Weronika, who also shoots a bow, accompanies him at the shooting range. His wife Agnieszka also supports him, and goes to trainings with him. Jan is joking that her task is to hand him discuses, as this is another discipline he trains. His commandant of the Military Recruitment Command in Rybnik, where Jan works, also is favorably disposed to his sporting passions.

Jan concludes: “I train hard to try and score the best possible result in the Invictus Games. I don’t know if I’m successful and get a medal, but, really, is this what the victory is about?”

Age: 42
Health impairment: 85%
Missions: IFOR Bosnia and Herzegovina
Discipline: sitting volleyball, archery, light athletics (shot-put and discus throw)

Małgorzata Schwarzgruber

autor zdjęć: Michał Niwicz

dodaj komentarz

komentarze


„Wostok”, czyli pokaz sztuczek wojennych
Medycyna taktyczna na specjalnym poziomie
Terytorialsi w urzędach
„Niepodległą mamy we krwi”
The United States of America Have It Their Way
Zmiany w dodatkach służbowych
Private (Res) Jarosław Kurowski
Komitet Wojskowy NATO w Warszawie
Zmiany w ustawie o weteranach
16–31 października 1918 roku – Polacy tworzą regularną armię
Nothing Can Stop Our Tanks
Amerykanie będą mieli wojska kosmiczne
Zmiany w powołaniach do służby wojskowej
MON sfinansuje budowę szpitala w Legionowie
Leopardy na Mazurach
Prezydent Duda w Białym Domu
Wyślij paczkę do PKW
Saperzy na start, czyli łotewskie ćwiczenia „Detonator”
Afgańska zmiana gotowa do misji
Amerykańskie dowództwo przyszłości
Serce admirała biło dla Polski
Niebezpieczne zadanie nurków minerów
Podhalańczycy przed dyżurem w NATO
Our efforts passed muster
System Pasywnej Lokacji – nowinka na skalę światową
Polska Casa nad Irakiem
Razem dla bezpieczeństwa
Broń nie tylko dla mundurowych
They Have Won Already
Kargil – pierwsza wojna nuklearnych mocarstw
Płk Drumowicz objął dowodzenie specjalsami
JTAC wie najwięcej
USA w hołdzie gen. Pułaskiemu
Stalowa nowoczesność
Warto być żołnierzem
„Parasol” WOT-u
W cyberprzestrzeni trwa wojna
Obchody 1 września na Westerplatte jednak z udziałem wojska
Rząd za kluczowymi zmianami
Private 1st Class (Res) Jan Koczar
Kawalerzyści na górskich trasach
Po Bieszczadach dla Berdychowskiego
Kleszcze zamiast BRDM-ów
St. chor. sztab. w st. spocz. Tomasz Kloc
Premier symbolicznie rozpoczął budowę Muzeum Historii Polski
„Bolko” na wodzie
Pole by choice
Master Corporal Krzysztof Polusik
143 Ławki Niepodległości do końca roku
Optoelektronika dla Leopardów
Corporal Mariusz Mańczak
Kpr. Dariusz Liszka
Aviation Detachment z F-16 w Krzesinach
Program Legii Akademickiej będzie kontynuowany
Prezydent w ONZ: wszyscy musimy przestrzegać prawa międzynarodowego

Nasi partnerzy

Muzeum Wojska Polskiego
Muzeum Oręża Polskiego
Muzeum Broni Pancernej
Centrum Weterana
Wydawnictwa WIW

Prenumerata redakcyjna czasopism WIW
Wydawnictwa specjalistyczne
Publikacje
Regulamin przekazywania materiałów do WIW
Regulamin konkursów WIW
Na skróty

Oferta reklamowa
Buzdygany - regulamin
(obowiązuje od 14.12.2017)
Linki
Redakcja
O WIW
Patronaty medialne
Zamówienia publiczne
Mapa strony
Kontakt

Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy
Al. Jerozolimskie 97
00-909 Warszawa
+48 261 845 365
NIP: 701-02-67-116
sekretariat@zbrojni.pl

Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej Sztab Generalny Wojska Polskiego Dowództwo Generalne Rodzajów Sił Zbrojnych Dowództwo Operacyjne Rodzajów Sił Zbrojnych Wielonarodowy Korpus
Północno-
Wschodni 		Wielonarodowa
Dywizja
Północny-
Wschód 		Centrum
Szkolenia Sił Połączonych
NATO (JFTC) 		Żandarmeria Wojskowa Inspektorat Uzbrojenia Inspektorat Implementacji
Innowacyjnych Technologii Obronnych 		Dowództwo Garnizonu Warszawa

Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy (C) 2015
wykonanie i hosting AIKELO