moja polska zbrojna
Od 25 maja 2018 r. obowiązuje w Polsce Rozporządzenie Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady (UE) 2016/679 z dnia 27 kwietnia 2016 r. w sprawie ochrony osób fizycznych w związku z przetwarzaniem danych osobowych i w sprawie swobodnego przepływu takich danych oraz uchylenia dyrektywy 95/46/WE (ogólne rozporządzenie o ochronie danych, zwane także RODO).

W związku z powyższym przygotowaliśmy dla Państwa informacje dotyczące przetwarzania przez Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy Państwa danych osobowych. Prosimy o zapoznanie się z nimi: Polityka przetwarzania danych.

Prosimy o zaakceptowanie warunków przetwarzania danych osobowych przez Wojskowych Instytut Wydawniczy – Akceptuję
Armia Poligon Sprzęt Misje Polityka Prawo Świat Społeczność Sport Historia Galerie Wideo

Sergeant (Ret) Mariusz Saczek

1539605100

A A A

Although he came back home on a wheelchair, he says he does not hold a grudge against anybody about what happened on a mission. “I went to Afghanistan (PMC, 7th rotation) as a soldier under the Polish flag. I heard the flag’s flutter over my head all the time”, he says. On July 27, 2010, we were on patrol over ten kilometers away from Warrior Base, and IED exploded under our IFV. Six soldiers were wounded.

“I was paralyzed from my chest down. I didn’t realize the scale of my wounds. When I saw my first scars, I thought »how am I to go to the beach with that?«”, he says. It turned out he had three spinal fractures, and he was diagnosed with paraplegia, but also with hearing impairment, and spleen and liver damage. He returned home, and started his journey of many months through the hospitals: in Bydgoszcz, Warsaw, Ciechocinek and sanatoriums. Gradually, he would regain his sensation of touch, and then he knew that only rehabilitation could help him.

He started to learn how to walk anew. The first distance he covered was with the help of two four-legged crutches, and was 20 meters. He would gradually increase the distance, and the next he did was to replace the four-leg crutches with the regular ones. Finally, he walked over 20 meters on his own. However, he still uses his wheelchair on longer distances.

“In the first year, I hoped my condition was temporary. However, it turned out I would never be as fit as before. I felt like taken hostage by my own body. It was very hard for me to reconcile with the thought I have to ask for help even in trivial situations. For a young man I was then it was tough to accept that”, he recalls. Today he says he came to terms with his new reality, but he has never really accepted it. He is aware he is doomed to rehabilitation treatment until the end of his life.

He decided not to lock himself within the four walls of his home, and go out to people. He engaged in activities for the wounded soldiers. “It is important that we speak as one in that matter”, he emphasizes. Mariusz’s personal passion has become old motorcycles, which he renovates. The first machine he restored was Komar motorbike from 1976 for his teenage son. “I give them their second life”, he says.

He is one of the most injured soldiers in the Polish team at Invictus Games. During trainings for the games, it turned out he has strong hands and easily manages the bow. He tried other competitions, too, but he has the best results in archery. “I went in sporting rivalry, because I want to prove myself and come out of the shadow”, he says.

Age: 42

Health impairment: 100%

Missions: PMC Afghanistan 7th rotation

Discipline: archery, light athletics (shot-put and discus throw)

Małgorzata Schwarzgruber

autor zdjęć: Michał Niwicz

dodaj komentarz

komentarze


„Wostok”, czyli pokaz sztuczek wojennych
Medycyna taktyczna na specjalnym poziomie
Terytorialsi w urzędach
„Niepodległą mamy we krwi”
The United States of America Have It Their Way
Zmiany w dodatkach służbowych
Private (Res) Jarosław Kurowski
Komitet Wojskowy NATO w Warszawie
Zmiany w ustawie o weteranach
16–31 października 1918 roku – Polacy tworzą regularną armię
Nothing Can Stop Our Tanks
Amerykanie będą mieli wojska kosmiczne
Zmiany w powołaniach do służby wojskowej
MON sfinansuje budowę szpitala w Legionowie
Leopardy na Mazurach
Prezydent Duda w Białym Domu
Wyślij paczkę do PKW
Saperzy na start, czyli łotewskie ćwiczenia „Detonator”
Afgańska zmiana gotowa do misji
Amerykańskie dowództwo przyszłości
Serce admirała biło dla Polski
Niebezpieczne zadanie nurków minerów
Podhalańczycy przed dyżurem w NATO
Our efforts passed muster
System Pasywnej Lokacji – nowinka na skalę światową
Polska Casa nad Irakiem
Razem dla bezpieczeństwa
Broń nie tylko dla mundurowych
They Have Won Already
Kargil – pierwsza wojna nuklearnych mocarstw
Płk Drumowicz objął dowodzenie specjalsami
JTAC wie najwięcej
USA w hołdzie gen. Pułaskiemu
Stalowa nowoczesność
Warto być żołnierzem
„Parasol” WOT-u
W cyberprzestrzeni trwa wojna
Obchody 1 września na Westerplatte jednak z udziałem wojska
Rząd za kluczowymi zmianami
Private 1st Class (Res) Jan Koczar
Kawalerzyści na górskich trasach
Po Bieszczadach dla Berdychowskiego
Kleszcze zamiast BRDM-ów
St. chor. sztab. w st. spocz. Tomasz Kloc
Premier symbolicznie rozpoczął budowę Muzeum Historii Polski
„Bolko” na wodzie
Pole by choice
Master Corporal Krzysztof Polusik
143 Ławki Niepodległości do końca roku
Optoelektronika dla Leopardów
Corporal Mariusz Mańczak
Kpr. Dariusz Liszka
Aviation Detachment z F-16 w Krzesinach
Program Legii Akademickiej będzie kontynuowany
Prezydent w ONZ: wszyscy musimy przestrzegać prawa międzynarodowego

Nasi partnerzy

Muzeum Wojska Polskiego
Muzeum Oręża Polskiego
Muzeum Broni Pancernej
Centrum Weterana
Wydawnictwa WIW

Prenumerata redakcyjna czasopism WIW
Wydawnictwa specjalistyczne
Publikacje
Regulamin przekazywania materiałów do WIW
Regulamin konkursów WIW
Na skróty

Oferta reklamowa
Buzdygany - regulamin
(obowiązuje od 14.12.2017)
Linki
Redakcja
O WIW
Patronaty medialne
Zamówienia publiczne
Mapa strony
Kontakt

Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy
Al. Jerozolimskie 97
00-909 Warszawa
+48 261 845 365
NIP: 701-02-67-116
sekretariat@zbrojni.pl

Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej Sztab Generalny Wojska Polskiego Dowództwo Generalne Rodzajów Sił Zbrojnych Dowództwo Operacyjne Rodzajów Sił Zbrojnych Wielonarodowy Korpus
Północno-
Wschodni 		Wielonarodowa
Dywizja
Północny-
Wschód 		Centrum
Szkolenia Sił Połączonych
NATO (JFTC) 		Żandarmeria Wojskowa Inspektorat Uzbrojenia Inspektorat Implementacji
Innowacyjnych Technologii Obronnych 		Dowództwo Garnizonu Warszawa

Wojskowy Instytut Wydawniczy (C) 2015
wykonanie i hosting AIKELO